Atlético de Madrid take the last three points of the year after beating Elche 2-0 in a game that was not easy, but in which the physicality of the colchoneros prevailed over that of the Elche. El Cholo surprised with some players like Pablo Barrios or Joao Félix, but it worked for him. Let’s go with the notes of the rojiblancos footballers.
Oblak (7): He only had to take one shot but he saved it very well and kept a clean sheet.
Gimenez (8): The Uruguayan arrived with doubts due to some discomfort, but he played and was sensational. He stopped the Elche players dead and led the team with his competitive spirit.
Savic (7): He played a very serious game protecting the red and white area through the air and from the ground. If Atlético de Madrid recovers its best version it will be difficult to beat.
Beautiful Mario (4): The Madrid footballer was sent off, and although he was having a good game, he spoiled his rating by leaving the team with 10.
weeping (6): Correct match of the versatile Spanish footballer who supported the team on the right and contributed in attack on the wing.
Carrasco (7): He was unbalancing on the left and connected very well with Joao Félix producing dangerous plays.
Pablo Barrios (8): The young youth squad assumed the responsibility of being the playmaker and demonstrated his personality and quality.
Kondogbia (6): He stole a lot of balls in the midfield but was somewhat imprecise with the ball.
griezmann (7): Despite having few training sessions with Atlético de Madrid, the Frenchman has been very active and has played a great game.
Joao Felix (8): The Portuguese started again against all odds and was the best by far. He scored and was very unbalancing with the ball at his feet.
Morata (8): He was somewhat missing in the first part, but when the game opened he was lethal and scored a great goal that sentenced the game.
Lemar (6): The Frenchman came out in the second half and provided good passes and intensity so that the rojiblancos ensured victory.
Reguilon (6): The winger was in charge of coming out in the second half to restructure the defense after the expulsion of Hermoso.
Koke (s/p)
Saul (s/p)
