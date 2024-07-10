The Argentine national team faced Canada in the semifinal of the 2024 Copa América, whom they defeated 2-0 with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Now, he waits to find out which team will be his opponent in the final of this edition.
These are the 90min scores for the Scaloneta footballers:
Always approved. Without many attacks and less than less demands, he responded well every time he had to interact, especially at the end of the match where a mistake by Palacios compromised him.
Cachete had a great game, impeccable from start to finish. Precision, recovery and security. In those crowning matches, he completely nullified one of Canada’s stars and even took her off the court.
Argentina is not only safe in goal, but also in defence. Cuti Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world, putting out fires whenever necessary.
He did not have much participation in this match. He was correct in the exits, but he was not induced to the duels in this match. Correct match.
Always correct, there is not a single game where Tagliafico does not perform. He is one of the footballers with the most consistent performance since joining this team. A good game.
It is difficult to think of a replacement for Fideo. Against Canada he played a game where it was clear that he still has the intact ability to make through balls and assists that demonstrate his level.
MVP of the match. He did absolutely everything right, always going forward, running, playing, fighting when necessary. Rodrigo De Paul had a match worth a paragraph.
He raised his level compared to the last match. He did not commit fouls, was precise and recovered many balls. Argentina’s second goal came after a shot by Enzo that ended in a deflection by Messi.
He has had better matches, he has not improved his level, but he has not lowered it either, he was correct. He has a vision of the game that allows him to lead to goal-scoring plays.
Once again, despite not being 100% fit yet, he is marking and creating space, making it clear why he is the best player in the world. He managed to score his first goal in this edition to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.
Exceptional game for the spider. He runs, presses, wins, assists and scores. One of the figures and highlights of Argentina in this game.
