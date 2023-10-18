On Date 4 of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Argentina continued with its perfect pass and defeated Peru 2-0 in a very convincing way in a match that was played at the Monumental Stadium in Lime. The one who scored the goals for the world champion team was Lionel Messi, who with these two scores became the top scorer in the history of the South American Qualifiers.
More news about the Argentine National Team:
After the match against the trans-Andean team, these are the scores of the players of the reigning world champion team:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 7 – He had important participations in the first 20 minutes of play where the locals rushed the national team. He then experienced the meeting as a luxury spectator.
Side right: Gonzalo Montiel – 6- Left after 34 minutes of play due to discomfort after having had a good performance in the first 45 minutes.
Advocate Central: Cristian Romero – 6 – Another one who retired injured due to a blow (to the ankle). He was solid every time he had to intervene in the game. He only played the first half.
Advocate Central: Nicolás Otamendi – 7 – As in the last games, he was one of the best players on the entire team. He had a very complete performance.
Side left: Nicolás Tagliafico – 7 – Great FIFA Date window for the Lyon full-back who showed himself at a very good level with both Paraguay and Peru.
Midfielder right: Rodrigo de Paul – 6 – Course and sacrifice at the disposal of the team. He didn’t shine as well as in the last matches but he always performs.
Midfielder central: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – Good game from the Liverpool player who took a while to settle into the match but when he did, he took over the game.
Midfielder left: Enzo Fernández – 7 – He didn’t shine as well as in previous matches but he showed his quality every time he touched the ball with his feet.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – 9 – Despite playing after returning from an injury, the best player in the world made a difference with goals very similar to those he scored throughout his career.
Forward center: Julián Álvarez – 7 – Tireless as always. He ran, pressed and was at the team’s disposal every time he had the opportunity. He didn’t have many scoring chances.
Extreme left: Nicolás González – 7 – With a lot of effort and sacrifice. He had very good contributions throughout the match. He was not sharp in finishing every time he had the opportunity.
Who came in from the substitute bench?
By Gonzalo Montiel at 34 minutes: Lucas Martínez Quarta – 7 – He was solid in a position that is not usual for him, which is the right back. Good return to the team.
By Cristian Romero at 45 minutes: German Pezzella – 6 – He didn’t have many interventions but every time he showed it he was sure with both his feet and his head.
They also entered, but played less than 15 minutes, Lautaro Martinez, Giovanni It Celsus and frames Acuna.
#scores #Argentine #National #Team #players #match #Peru #Date #Qualifiers