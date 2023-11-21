On Date 6 of the South American Qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina met for the first time since the albiceleste became world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match was delayed for more than 30 minutes after the Brazilian police, Again, he punished the Argentine fans with shovels and even ended up injuring many of them with the sole purpose of hurting them.
The result ended up being historic for Argentina, which achieved its first victory against Brazil in the Qualifiers (it broke its undefeated record of 64 games in this competition) thanks to a phenomenal header from Nicolas Otamendi.
When the ball began to roll, the nervousness that was felt in the stands was transferred to the playing field in what was a very difficult match development due to the innumerable fouls of the Brazilian players and this approach did not allow Scaloni’s team to generate dangerous occasions since the ball was between the centre-backs. While in the second half, Fernando Diniz’s team proposed a more different game and was more vertical, which generated more dangerous situations for the goal of Lionel Scaloni’s team.
Once the match is over, these are the scores of the Argentine National Team in the duel against Brazil at the Maracaná Stadium:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 8 -Every intervention he had, he responded to the occasion and even covered up a one-on-one against Gabriel Martinelli.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 6 – He had problems in the first half in marking the England Arsenal player and could not project himself in a dangerous way on the attack.
Central Defender: Cristian Romero – 8 – Very solid in defense both in the low and aerial game while he provided clarity in the exit with his feet with filtered passes.
Central Defender: Nicolás Otamendi – 8 – Author of the Albiceleste goal. Like Romero, he also provided solidity in all aspects of the game. He remained in the great history of the National Team again.
Left back: Marcos Acuña – 5 – He did not have his best match and suffered from Raphinha’s movements, especially in the second half until his departure.
Right midfielder: Giovani Lo Celso – 7 – Despite not having much continuity at Tottenham, he played a good game looking to associate with the rest of the midfield but had a lot of progress in putting pressure on all the Brazilian players who were in his zone.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 7 – He was not very precise with his passes and even took more risks on some occasions but his route and effort were notable. He joined the band when Celso left. He was heavily punished by the Brazilian players as he received several kicks and elbows, one of which ended in Joelinton’s expulsion.
Central midfielder: Enzo Fernández – 7 – They occupied the same place as in the World Cup and improved their level compared to the match with Uruguay. He always asked for the ball, distributed the passes well and showed a lot of personality.
Left midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – He seemed somewhat uncomfortable in the position and could not find his place on the field, despite this he showed flashes of great class when he had the ball at his feet, especially towards the end of the game.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 6 – The best of all time did not have the best of games due to a clear muscle discomfort in the right adductor that did not allow him to exhibit his best level. His presence always captivated 3 or 4 rivals.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 6 – He didn’t have many chances in front of the goal but he ran and put pressure on all the Brazilian centre-backs every time they had the opportunity.
Who entered?
Nicolás Tagliafico (for Marcos Acuña), Leandro Paredes (for Enzo Fernández), Nicolás González (for Giovani Lo Celso), Ángel di María (for Lionel Messi) and Lautaro Martínez (for Julián Álvarez) added minutes of play but none of them had a participation remarkable.
