For Date 2 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca and Central Córdoba met at La Bombonera. It was in a match that was dominated by Xeneize from start to finish with the team based in Santiago del Estero waiting in their field but ready to go against it. This approach by the visiting team meant that clear goal situations did not occur with such regularity despite the insistence of the home team. The final result was 0-0.
Next we are going to review the scores of all the Boca players in this tie that left them with 4 points after just two games played in the tournament:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero – 7 – He had a couple of important saves, including the penalty he committed himself.
Side Right: Luis Advíncula – 5 – He did not suffer in defense but he did not project himself clearly in attack as many times as he could.
Right Center: Bruno Valdez – 6 – He was safe in the air and with the ball at his feet. He did not suffer throughout the match.
Left Center: Jorge Figal – 4 – He suffered a great game from Castelli, the visiting striker, who attacked him whenever he could. He was reprimanded.
Left side: Frank Fabra – Like his Peruvian counterpart, he didn’t influence Xeneizes’ attacks but he didn’t have much work on defense either.
midfielder Right: Pol Fernández – 5 – He tried but couldn’t generate play, he could never adapt to the match.
Center Midfielder: Alan Varela – 5 – He did not play his best game but he also could not find a way around the visiting team’s proposal.
Left Midfielder: Juan Ramírez – 5 – He did not influence the game. He had no shares.
Rightmost: Óscar Romero – 6 – He had a very interesting first half but he did not have the same participation in the complementary stage.
Forward: Nicolás Orsini – 5 – Had a heads up but couldn’t convert. He did not seem comfortable with the team’s approach.
Leftmost: Sebastián Villa – 7 – He had a great first half but it faded as the minutes passed.
Alternate: Equi Fernández (entered after 71 minutes of play) – 6 – He tried but was unclear when it came to bringing the ball but he asked for it every time he had the opportunity.
Alternate: Miguel Merentiel (entered after 71 minutes of play)- 5 – The Uruguayan made his debut in Boca in a match in which he could not collaborate with the team and had no chance of scoring.
Alternate: Exequiel Zeballos (entered after 81 minutes of play) – 6 – He played only 14 minutes but proved to be the revolt for the team every time he had the ball.
