Tenerife and Sporting de Gijón seek to regain joy. Both come from losing unexpectedly last week: Tenerife against Logroñés, who had a victory in 19 games, while the Gijoneses stumbled for the first time in their fiefdom against a Mirandés who arrived in the box, also cutting a streak of ten unbeaten matches.

Thus, the triumph is the common denominator for both with regard to their objectives, quite different, by the way. Because the three points would allow the blue and white team to get closer to 50 points to certify their permanence, while the rojiblancos will serve to move away from sixth place and continue in the Playoff area without so much trouble (follow the game live on As.com).

Luis Miguel Ramis will make changes to the local team. In defense he recovers Carlos Ruiz and Sipcic and both could return to their place in the center of the rear to try to control the top scorer in the League: Djuka who will put them to the test. In addition, Álex Muñoz can also return to the left wing. In the double pivot due to Folch’s injury there are three candidates: Zarfino, Sergio González and Javi Alonso. It’s more, It is not ruled out that Álex Bermejo is another novelty after overcoming his discomfort. Thus, the coach could make a mini revolution, something unusual.

Gallego and his men face the appointment in Tenerife with the desire to make up for last Sunday’s defeat and extend, incidentally, the five-game unbeaten streak away from home. Sporting has not lost far from El Molinón from the first day of the second round, back in the month of January in Castellón. The defensive security and the form of Uros Djurdjevic, the league’s top scorer, are his assets.

For this encounter, The team from Gijón presents the important loss of Jean-Sylvain Babin, defensive bulwark sanctioned for accumulating cautions. Nor will Guille Rosas, Gragera and Campuzano, injured, but who were not there last day either.