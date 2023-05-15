Title number 27, 4 years after the last one, arrived in 2019 with Ernesto Valverde. The massive effort in the transfer campaign with the arrival of Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kessie, Christensen, Kounde and Marcos Alonso has brought about a spectacular improvement in La Liga: a year ago he closed at -13 from Ancelotti’s Madrid. Remarkable recovery: on 16 October after the 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu, Barcelona were -3 behind Madrid. Today, 7 months later, it is at +14. This is the starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets; Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi; Lewandowski.