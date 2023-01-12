Barça sneaks into the Super Cup final after beating Betis in the penalty shootout.
Frantic match in which the culés were slightly superior, but several verdiblancos arreones prevented him from ruling the match in the 90 regulation minutes.
These are the qualifications of the culés players:
Ter Stegen (9): the German has gone back to being what he was before. His stops support this Barça. He saved two penalties in the shootout.
Sergi Roberto (6): he was correct in defense but somewhat inactive in attack. He should dare something else.
Ronald Araújo (7): is the defender who is in the best shape of the team. He acted as a “libero” fixing the mistakes of his teammates.
Jules Koundé (6): He had a nice duel with Borja Iglesias in which each one emerged victorious from several plays. In the first half he made a blunder with the ball that almost led to the Verdiblancos’ first goal.
Jordi Alba (5): much better with the ball than without it. Luiz Henrique embittered him in several sections of the crash.
Pedri (8): scored a good goal in the first half, but it was annulled by a millimeter offside from Raphinha. In extra time he was the best. He scored the final penalty.
Frenkie de Jong (6): he is not as precise in circulation as Busquets but he is much more mobile than Badía’s. He has been very successful in driving him.
Gavi (7): one of his best games in recent times. Very active with and without the ball, as usual.
Ousmane Dembélé (9): Dembélé’s great game, and especially in the first half, unlike what usually happens. Lewandowski’s goal on the edge of halftime was thanks to a great run from the Frenchman.
Robert Lewandowski (7): he was very unsuccessful during the first half hour, but afterwards he put the Catalans ahead with some luck. They disallowed a goal in the second half.
Raphinha (5): he was the least inspired of the forwards but we can’t say he played badly.
Ferran Torres (4): the equalizing goal for the Verdiblanco team was the fault of a bad pass from him. It is that it is not
Sergio Busquets (6): with his entry the team’s fluidity level dropped. It must be admitted that he was very good without the ball.
Ansu Fati (8): he invented a great goal to put his team ahead in extra time. Its coming back?
Marcos Alonso (6): he is performing well as a centre-back, but acting from the side he is a dagger in attack.
Andreas Christensen (6): He has made it clear that in a gala eleven he has to play yes or yes.
Franck Kessié (5): he does not finish speeding up his team’s game at all.
#score #Barcelona #players #victory #Betis #penalty #shootout
Leave a Reply