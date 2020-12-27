The scope of legal gripes against Love Jihad seems to be growing. Following the path of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has also approved the new anti-illegal conversion bill. BJP leaders have been calling the relationship between Muslim men and Hindu women as ‘love jihad’.

According to a report, eight states of this country have anti-conversion laws in some form, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. Although the Central Government and the Supreme Court have not yet recognized these laws of the states, but many more states including Haryana and Karnataka are preparing to enact such a law.

The provisions made against illegal conversion in various states are as follows:

Madhya Pradesh – Religious Freedom Bill – 2020

1- A person desirous of conversion needs to get permission from the District Magistrate 60 days in advance.

2- The religious person who has converted, will also have to give information 60 days before converting.

3- There is a provision of jail for three to five years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for violation of the provision of giving information before.

4 – There is a provision for jail for one to five years and fine of 25 thousand rupees for illegal conversion.

5- Jail for two to 10 years and fine of 50 thousand rupees for illegal conversion of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and minor.

6 – Provision for imprisonment for three to 10 years and a fine of 50 thousand rupees for marrying by hiding your religion or greed.

7 – There is a provision of punishment for five to 10 years on the conversion of the group collectively and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

8 – Provision of punishment for five to 10 years for breaking the law more than once.

9- The registration of the entities involved in illegal conversion will be canceled and those involved will be punished.

10-Parents, siblings or guardians will be able to complain about conversion.

UP: Prohibition of Unlawful Prohibition against Law – 2020

According to the new UP law, it is proved that if the marriage is done with the intention of conversion, then the convict can be punished for up to 10 years. Under this, forcible, greed or fraudulent conversion has also been considered as non-bailable offense. Converting religion by offering greed for gifts, money, free education, employment or better facilities is a crime. Parents or relatives of a person who convert can also file a case.

The ordinance generally provides jail for up to five years on illegal conversion and a fine of Rs 15,000. But there is a provision for punishment of up to 10 years in the case related to minor girls of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe and a fine of 25 thousand rupees. If convicted again for illegal conversion, the punishment will be double.

If a person wants to convert, he has to apply to the District Magistrate’s Court two months in advance. The police will then investigate the real cause and motive of the conversion. In addition, the applicant will have to give a separate affidavit to the magistrate within 60 days of conversion. After this, the magistrate will make a 21-day notice to the public for filing objection. Only then will the conversion be approved.

Law of Himachal Pradesh:

The Congress government passed a law against illegal conversion in 2006. In 2019, the BJP government added a provision to invalidate those marriages in which illegal conversion was done. It has been made mandatory that the person who wants to change religion, he has to inform the district administration a month in advance.

Illegal conversion non-bailable offense in Uttarakhand:

The Freedom of Religion Act-2018 of Uttarakhand invalidates the marriage and conversion done on the basis of deception, force, forgery etc. The law considers it a non-bailable offense. There is a provision of jail and fine ranging from 1 to 5 years for this. If parents and siblings feel that their children have been forcefully converted, then the law gives them the right to lodge a complaint with the District Magistrate. Like Himachal Pradesh, there is a law in Uttarakhand that whose conversion is being done, he should give his written consent to the District Magistrate.

Odisha is the first state to have anti-illegal conversion law:

Odisha is the first state in the country to implement anti-conversion laws. The ‘Orissa Religion of Freedom’ Act was enacted in this state in 1967. Under this law, forcibly or fraudulent conversion was declared a crime and a provision of one year jail and a fine of Rs 5,000. In the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the prison sentence was two years and the fine was Rs 10,000. It was made compulsory for a religious person to convert to give information to the District Magistrate within 15 days of conversion.

Laws returned in these states:

Illegal conversion laws were enacted in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh in 1978 and thereafter, but were withdrawn in 2004. Rajasthan’s illegal conversion bill was also returned by the central government.