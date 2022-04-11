The “Scooter” list… and implementation

At a site for the construction of a building at the intersection of Sultan Bin Zayed the First and Al Falah Streets, Abu Dhabi Police conduct sudden campaigns to violate pedestrians who cross – a shortcut – to the road – next to the metal fence surrounding the site at the traffic light; Due to the danger of the narrow crossing for their safety.

Care and commitment are required to enhance traffic safety on the one hand and to achieve smooth movement in this vital area of ​​our beautiful capital, but not far from those violating pedestrians, you will find at the signal and from the entrances and exits surrounding dozens of bikers and electric bikers of all kinds who violate the simplest safety rules, and they need deterrent campaigns from On the side of the traffic police, this type of users of these light vehicles no longer have an excuse or justification after the issuance of the regulations for their use, which were announced by the Integrated Transport Center in partnership with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

The regulation indicated that these means are “a light and recreational means of transportation for short distances”, and their riding is limited to “one passenger only, while the specified roads must be used, security and safety procedures must be adhered to, protective helmets must be worn, safety instructions must be adhered to, and they must be driven in the designated lanes when available. In the absence of such bicycles, such bicycles must be used on secondary roads only where the speed does not exceed 20 kilometers per hour and on the right side of the road, or roads and sidewalks on which the use of bicycles and electric bicycles is authorized and used in a safe manner at all times, with caution and avoid doing Any actions that may endanger the life and safety of its users and others, and equipping it, when used, with a main white lamp in front, a red lamp that can be illuminated at night, or a red reflector, in addition to an acoustic warning device installed on the steering wheel, and providing brakes on the rear tire at least.” .

But it seems that we will wait a long time for the issuance of another executive regulation that includes the value of the fines for each violation separately. What we see on the street does not bear the slightest appreciation or knowledge of what the regulation calls for, where the disregard and disregard for the safety of pedestrians and vehicles by the vast majority of bicycle and electric bike users Those who rush even into pedestrian tunnels in order to shorten the way, or you find someone walking against the path in dark streets and has turned off the lights of his electric bike to save battery consumption, so that the driver of the vehicle in front of him is surprised.