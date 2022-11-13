The impact occurred on the Tosco Emiliana: the doctors tried in vain to revive Lorenzo Bellucci, who died shortly after in hospital

Still a very young man lost his life while traveling on his scooter. This time the tragedy occurred in Pontedera and it was the turn of losing his life Lorenzo Bellucci, a local 15 year old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on a Friday evening. The first to help him, unsuccessfully, were the residents near the scene of the collision and some motorists who witnessed the scene.

In the last period they are several road clashes that put an end to the lives of very young Italian boys, who traveled aboard their scooter.

The first on this sad list was Longobardi Castlea 16-year-old from Castellamare di Stabia who died last October 16 after colliding with a car on leaving school.

10 days later, on October 26, a very similar fate befell Edoardo Manesso, a 15-year-old from Novi Ligure which died after colliding with the scooter against a car. Unlike the first, he was entering school.

In early November then it was the turn of Giuseppe Barraco, a 14-year-old from Marsala. He was aboard a scooter with a friend of his age and lost his life after going off the road.

Yet another similar clash occurred Friday nightaround 20:30 a Pontedera.

The dynamics of Lorenzo Bellucci’s accident

The collision between Lorenzo Bellucci’s moped and a Dacia was very violent and took place near one of the road junctions Tosco Romagnola.

THE residents of the place and some witnesses have called for help who immediately rushed to the place.

The doctors began the maneuvers of resuscitation of the boy on the spot, before transporting him to the nearby Lotti hospital in Pontedera. Shortly after arriving at the facility, however, the 15-year-old has gone out forever.

Now the law enforcement agencies, who have carried out all the reliefs and listened to the testimonies of those present, they will try to clarify on what happened.

Both the sports club and the municipality itself expressed their condolences through touching posts on Facebook.