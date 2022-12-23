The scooter on which Matteo Guastella was traveling collided with a Citroen, breaking in half: for the 14-year-old there was nothing they could do

A dramatic event occurred late yesterday evening, around 10pm, in Pozzallo, in the province of Ragusa, Sicily. Matthew Guastella, a 14-year-old boy, lost his life following a terrible collision between his 50 scooter and a Citroen. On the spot the 118 doctors, who however could not help but ascertain his death.

Another road accident in Italy cost the life of a little boy from only 14 years old. The episode took place late yesterday evening, around 10pm, in Pozzallo, a small town in the province of Ragusa, in Sicily.

The very young man was traveling on his 50 scooter when he arrived near the Civil Protection offices in Via Australiafor reasons still under investigation, collided head-on into a car of brand Citroen.

Those present, shocking to have witnessed the terrible impactthey immediately made the emergency calls to the 118 sanitary ware. When the latter arrived on the spot, they could do nothing but ascertain the death of the 14 year old.

Also arrived at the scene Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Modica, who carried out all the case findings. The investigations will now clarify the dynamics of the accident.

The prosecutor’s office of Ragusa has opened an investigation.

Matteo Guastella’s family devastated

Also arrived at the scene family members by Matteo Guastella. The young man’s parents and brother accused an illness upon discovering what had happened.

Upset also in Pozzallo, where Matteo’s family is well known, being the owner of a note fish shop.

The mayor Robert Ammatuna, on his behalf, the administration and all citizens, expressed his condolences to the family for the serious loss. On the page Facebook of the municipality, it reads: