Newey was at Silverstone

As reported in the past weeks, it was known that Adrian Newey – despite the farewell to Red Bull announced last May 1st – he would still have participated in some races and therefore It was not surprising to see him at his home Grand Prix, Silverstone.

While clearly excluded from meetings about the team’s future, Newey always carries his notebooks with him to enrich by hand with annotations and drawings.i, as can be seen from the photos taken on the starting grid.

Everybody wants it

Ferrari has had Adrian Newey in its sights for some time and – as far as it appears FormulaPassion.it – has laid all the foundations for his arrival in Maranello. Obviously by speaking to the person directly concerned and finding his approval. What has emerged in recent weeks is that Red Bull is doing some kind of obstructionism, both on gardening and on the timing of the announcementand this has allowed the other teams to come back with insistence.

There has been talk of Newey visiting Aston Martin headquartersbut as reported by Business F1 Magazineit wouldn’t be the only tour the British made: “Newey has been invited to visit the factories of almost all the teams. We know he was shown around Aston Martin Racing and now knows all its secrets, including the new state-of-the-art wind tunnel. But he was also at McLaren Racing in Woking. And it is possible that he was also at Mercedes-AMG, although it is not certain because they are better at keeping secrets. When he was at Red Bull Racing he would not have been allowed into these rival facilities, whereas now he has used his availability on the market to do so”.

In short, the saga of Newey’s sightings continues.