The first two live action films of “Scooby Doo” were one of the great movie titles of the 2000s era. The film directed by Raja Gosnell and written by James Gunn is remembered by some as too strange a take on the animated classic and as hilarious by others. But for one cast member — headlined by Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning– the recordings of these tapes were just horrible and to this day he would not return for all the money in the world to record a third talking dog movie with Warner Bros. What did he say and what happened?

The actor for whom Warner is “dead”

He is one of the most remembered faces of those times and although he captivated the world with his role as Fred in 2002 and 2004, the truth is that his experience on the recordings was simply something he does not want to repeat even for a joke.

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred in the live action "Scooby-Doo" movie. Photo: Warner Bros.

Freddie Prince Jr. he embodied the heartthrob of ‘The Mystery Machine’ on two occasions and, although his interpretation seemed to have been dreamy, there is a dark secret behind. And it is that the 47-year-old actor assures that Warner Bros.the studio in charge of the film, blatantly lied to him on more than one occasion.

“I’m a very honest guy… When they lie to me, you’re dead to me. I don’t trust you anymore. I’m telling you, never again. So some of those people would still have to be involved if it was redone,” said the remembered Fred. “That’s not a business I want to get involved in,” he said.

“Scooby-Doo 3” on the way?

Although James Gunn—who wrote the script for both films—hasn’t confirmed anything about a third film, Prince Jr. He has already answered about his possible participation: “Wouldn’t be for me, man”he explained.

“There was too many lies in the first movie. The study was not honest with me in no way, shape or form. They were not clear. I’ve been in two jobs where I regretted having done itand Scooby was one of them,” Prinze told People magazine.

So, while the idea of ​​a reunion might sound fun, chances are we’ll never see “Scooby-Doo 3” see the light of day.