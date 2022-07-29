The hybrid war against Russia began to affect China, and information technology began to be used for military purposes. Grigory Logvinov, Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said this on July 29 at the opening of a forum for the media and think tanks of the SCO countries on the topic “Jointly defining the future, starting a new path of development”.

“Now it has become completely obvious that information technologies have received direct military use, and the media space has turned into springboards and battlefields. A total hybrid war has been unleashed against one of the founding states of the SCO, against Russia, which is already beginning to spill over into China,” Logvinov said. TASS.

He stressed that over the past 20 years, the antagonism of Western countries towards the SCO has intensified, which manifested itself in the light of the January events in Kazakhstan, when the organization, together with the CSTO, came out in support of the legitimate authorities of the country.

Logvinov pointed out that the SCO is stepping up its information work and is going to modernize its website due to the fact that in the current circumstances the academic community should contribute to the intellectual and analytical nourishment of government structures responsible for making policy-making decisions in the SCO.

The SCO Deputy Secretary General said that the organization should use its potential to prevent the degradation of international relations, as well as stop the spread of Cold War rhetoric.

He also recalled that initially the SCO concept did not contain elements of confrontation, but the organization cannot remain indifferent against the background of how an equal, constructive dialogue between countries is being replaced by forceful diktat and sanctions pressure. As an example, Logvinov cited attempts to erase an entire country from world history and culture.

“What is happening objectively makes it necessary to rethink the line of conduct of the SCO in the international arena, based on the fact that the historical political mission of the organization is clearly formulated in the Moscow 2020 Declaration: the SCO is one of the pillars of the emerging more representative and fair world order based on the rule of international law, first of all, the UN Charter, respect for civilizational diversity and independent choice by peoples of the path of their political and socio-economic development,” said the deputy secretary general of the organization.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that on the eve of the SCO summit, a whole line of countries is lining up to join it as full members and observers. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that the SCO should become the leading force in upholding international justice, as well as a stabilizing factor in the international and regional situation.

On the same day, Sergei Shoigu, during a meeting of the heads of the ministries of defense of the SCO member states, said that the United States is imposing on the states of Southeast Asia the creation of structures similar to NATO, while long-term hotbeds of tension are being formed in the area of ​​responsibility of the SCO. According to him, it is difficult to predict the scenario of development of events in the emerging hotbeds of tension.