Due to the damage to the prejudice of democracy and the freedom of all Mexicans, the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will be necessary to stop the dictatorship that the tenant of the National Palace intends to establish when applying his plan V with V of revenge.

But the most valuable intervention now will be from the citizens, all those men and women who are fighting for our democracy, to maintain parity, for our freedoms, for our rights in general.

Since the laws did not allow the autocrat who governs us to do his will and control all the powers, it was easy for him to modify the laws at will and in a tricky and manipulative way make the legislative branch approve it in order to dismantle the electoral referee and trying to control the 2024 elections, where he already knows that, if it weren’t for scams, he would no longer win.

The eyes of millions of Mexican men and women will be on the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation who will be closely monitored so that they act impartially to enforce our magna carta.

It will be necessary to appeal to a constitutional controversy so that, impartially and legitimately, the multiple violations of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States are analyzed, so that the same thing is not done again as in the Chamber of Deputies, where legislators “They pretended to read more than 300 pages in a matter of hours” to later approve its content.

So hurried was his reading that they did not realize big errors that later the president had to invent the intervention of goblins that modify bills already approved in San Lázaro.

Mexico is forced to wake up, to stop listening to that siren song that enchants them and once and for all to realize that with the same lies every day the President is only making fun of society.

López’s plan B only required the vote of a few, so it was no problem convincing the allies to approve something they don’t even know about.

For the good of Mexicans, not only did the opposition discover the black intentions of our ruler, but also characters, members of his own political party, came to realize the constitutional violations that exist in the already approved document and bravely expressed it.

Like vile applauding seals, the followers of the National Palace tenant managed to snip the structure of the National Electoral Institute (INE), as well as the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary; they managed to eliminate laws that for many years allowed the electoral body to defend the rights of men and women who only sought justice, impartiality and democracy, now there will be no one to apply norms and laws.

With the approval of these secondary laws, the INE is left without regulatory and sanctioning powers, without independence, without organizational capacity to face the 2024 and future elections. Avoiding all this is in our hands.

Mexicans, let’s unite our strength, unite our voice and together defend democracy, our freedom, let’s avoid that, with tricky laws, the López dictatorship is legally established in our country.