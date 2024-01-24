The scion of the Ariston empire focuses on hotels, acquiring 100% of Hotel Zurigo Srl for 11 million

Important real estate and hospitality investment in Milan for Claudia Merlonidaughter of Francesco and sister of Paolo, number one in the group Ariston Thermo. A few days ago, in fact, in Rome in front of the notary Francesco Bianchi a deed of transfer of shares was signed with which the Lunea srl which belongs to the entrepreneur bought 100% of Hotel Zurich srl held by Curatellas Hotels srl which refers to Giovanni Antonio Curatella.

The sold company owns the hotel Sonder Missori Hotel (formerly Hotel Zurigo) located in the center of Milan a stone's throw from Piazza Duomo and the agreed sales price was 11.2 million euros, paid on the spot. The deed of assignment allowed the cancellation of the pledge on 100% of the property Hotel Zurich That Curatella had disposed in favor of Finnat Bank Euramerica following its financing of 8.5 million disbursed in 2018.

It should be noted that the latest financial statement (2022) of the company that owns the hotel now of Merloni it showed a book value of the property of 14.7 million but there were debts of 6.8 million. Merloni, thus becoming sole administrator of the Hotel Zurich srlis among other things a 50% shareholder of Mondayan investment holding company that she owns with her husband Giuseppe Cornetto Bourlot and which controls among other things Luxyan Italian company specialized in the production of designer seating, which recently inaugurated a new exhibition space in the center of Manhattan.

