The 14 main scientists of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) have demanded this Thursday the immediate suspension of its director, the chemist Damia Barcelo, just a week after this newspaper revealed that the manager has falsely declared since 2016 that his main place of work is the King Saud University, in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), instead of his institute in Girona. “We want to clarify that we are totally against these malpractices and that, if they have been done, they have been done individually,” the researchers say in the statement, to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Barceló is one of the most awarded chemists in Spain. In 2007 he won the King James I Awardwith an endowment of €100,000, for his research on contaminants in wastewater and natural water, such as the detection of traces of cocaine in Spanish rivers. Six years later, he received the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Water Prize, an award accompanied by some 120,000 euros that handed over to him by the current Saudi king, Salman bin Abdulaziz. And, just a couple of weeks ago, he was awarded for the European Chemical Society for his trajectory.

Almost two dozen scientists in Spain have accepted a Saudi financial offer since 2014 to lie in one of the databases who uses the ranking of Shanghai, which designates each year the best universities in the world. Deceit has caused Saudi institutions to artificially rise in this influential academic ranking. chemistry look petrovic, Barceló’s colleague at ICRA, shows the offer she received in 2019. A professor from the Rey Saud University sent her a message with five points. The first was: “Your primary affiliation must be King Saud University in https://hcr.clarivate.com/ [la base de datos que utiliza el ranking de Shanghái]”. The second point explained that Petrovic would receive a contract after he made that fictitious move. The third point was to the point: “After the signing of the contract and the approval of the director of the Distinguished Scientist Scholarship Program, you will receive 70,000 euros in your bank account”. Petrovic rejected the offer immediately.

Barceló, born in Lleida 69 years ago, began in 2016 to lie in that database, a list of the 7,000 most cited scientists in the world, prepared by the specialized company Clarivate. The chemist assures that he was not offered those 70,000 euros per year in his account, but the financing of a project to analyze contaminants in crops irrigated with wastewater in Saudi Arabia. “The solution to be able to carry out these studies was for us to have the King Saud University as our first affiliation. It was a condition sine qua non: without affiliation to King Saud I would not be able to collect samples in Saudi Arabia,” he explained to this newspaper on April 11.

The ICRA scientists are not convinced by their boss’s explanations. The General Director of Research of the Generalitat, Joan Gomez Pallares, has asked the Committee for the Integrity of Research in Catalonia to study the case of Damià Barceló, but the signatories demand immediate measures. “In order to restore the good image of ICRA before the public and the international scientific community, we have requested that our director be suspended from office until the committee’s report is resolved,” the statement said. The University of Córdoba has suspended for 13 years without employment and salary the chemist Rafael Luque, who in 2019 began to falsely declare that his main place of work is the Rey Saud University. The signatories —including the three heads of ICRA area: Maite Pijuán, Vicenc Acuna and Mira Petrovic herself— underline that they adopt “the highest ethical standards” defined in the code of conduct of the Research Centers of Catalonia, financed by the Generalitat.

Barceló is also a research professor at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the largest science body in Spain. The president of the CSIC, Eloisa del Pino, has sent a letter to all its staff this Thursday. “The CSIC has not wanted to rush into its judgments and reactions. For this reason, the Ethics Committee has been requested to study these cases in detail. Specifically, it is the Conflicts Subcommittee, whose task is to ensure the integrity of scientific practice, which is assuming this task. In addition, we have asked the Clarivate company to clarify various issues that raise doubts ”, reports Del Pino in his letter. EL PAÍS has contacted Barceló to ask him about the suspension demanded by his colleagues, without obtaining an answer for the moment.

Damià Barceló is a hyperprolific scientist. he has signed more than 1,600 jobs in his life, according to the Scopus bibliographic reference database, reaching peaks of a new work every three days in some years. John Ioannidis, an expert in biomedical statistics at Stanford University (USA), has analyzed Barceló’s production for this newspaper. Ioannidis stresses that the Spanish chemist reached a maximum of 67 studies published in 2015, not counting book chapters, editorials and other minor contributions. “What impresses in Barceló’s record is that he has published 196 articles in the same journal, Science of the Total Environment, on which he has been co-editor-in-chief for many years,” says Ioannidis. “It is very controversial to publish many articles in the magazine where you are the editor-in-chief,” he adds.

Ioannidis published in 2018 an analysis in the magazine Nature about the thousands of hyperprolific scientists, publishing a study every five days or less. “You have to be careful not to penalize productivity. It’s good for scientists to be productive, and indeed some of the best scientists are the most productive. However, at the same time, the incentives – reputational and financial, such as Saudi payments – are unfortunately very problematic and lead to strange situations”, argues the Stanford professor. In his opinion, the Saudi plot uncovered by EL PAÍS confirms that “the rankings university students are very debatable and create aberrational incentives that have little to do with good science”.

In addition to Barceló, the physicist Andres Castellanos, a CSIC researcher at the Institute of Materials Science in Madrid, has appeared for three years as a scientist at the Rey Saud University on the Clarivate list. “They asked me for that condition to grant me a visitor’s scholarship with a collaborative project,” Castellanos explained to this newspaper. According to his version, the money has been to “provide more resources” to his research group. Castellanos won the National Youth Research Award six months ago, for its advances in ultra-thin, atomic-thick materials.

The investigator Francisco Tomas Barberan, former director of the Centro de Edafología y Biología Aplicada del Segura (CSIC), also lied in the database in 2020 and put that his main place of work is the University of Taif, in Saudi Arabia, instead of his real institution, in Murcia. Tomás Barberán, an expert in intestinal microbes and collaborator of the State Agency of Investigation, has not wanted to explain to this newspaper what that agreement consisted of. “I am providing all the information I have to the CSIC Ethics Committee”, he limited himself to answering, after a week of silence, at the insistence of this newspaper.

Full statement from the ICRA researchers The researchers at the Catalan Institute for Water Research want to express our concern about the information that appeared in the press about “payments to Spanish scientists to cheat in the rankings of the best universities in the world” (EL PAÍS), among which is our director, doctor Damià Barceló. Although the Department of Research and Universities of the Generalitat of Catalonia has started an investigation through the ethics commission, we want to clarify that we are totally against these malpractices and that, if they have been done, they have been done voluntarily. individual. As professionals in the research sector, we adopt the highest ethical standards defined by the ‘Code of Conduct’ that all Research Centers of Catalonia (CERCA) must comply with, financed by the Generalitat of Catalonia. Likewise, and in order to restore the good image of the ICRA before the public and the international scientific community, we have requested that our director be suspended from office until the report of the Committee for the Integrity of Research in Catalonia is resolved.

