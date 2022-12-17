The immortality, the ability to age more slowly or to revive It is something that humanity has wanted to achieve for many years, however, the process to achieve it continues to be rejected due to the very meaning that returning to life has for humans.

This was just what I had in mind Robert Cornish an American scientist who managed to revive dead animals, however, scientists opposed that he will start experimenting on humans.

It was in the 1930s, when Cornish began his chilling investigation and five dogs were part of his project. The scientist decided to name these dogs Lazarus, after the biblical character who was revived by Jesus after being dead for four days.

Rober Cornish had a somewhat bleak start in the world of science, since from the beginning of his career he showed great concern about death.

Cornish se Graduated with Excellence in Biology from the University of Berkley and years later, and at 22 he had already received a doctorate, achievements that led him to be considered a promise of medicine.

Thanks to the prestige that the young biologist had built, he soon became obsessed with the idea of “Resurrection” and due to the respect that many scientists had for him, the community began to support him.

His first experiment was carried out on three dogs to which he injected ether to induce clinical death and after that he began his work to resurrect them.

Robert’s theory was that if you rocked a dead body up and down like a swing, while injecting it with blood, anticoagulants and oxygen, the body could resume its nervous activities.

The scientist failed in the first three attempts, however, he managed to resuscitate the last two dogs he caused death and even managed to survive for months, but with serious neuronal damage, nervous disorders and the inability to move.

It didn’t take long for the news to go around the world and many newspapers began to put on the front page that a scientist had resurrected a dog. Although animal experiments continued for at least 10 years.

Cornish’s idea of ​​resurrecting a human soon came to his head and he had someone in mind to pull it off. The young man had considered allowing him to use the body of Thomas McMonigle, a child murderer sentenced to the electric chair. His idea was simple, just take the body after the execution and put it through the reanimation process.

However, the prison authorities denied him losing his experiment, fearing that the young man could really bring the criminal back to life, who, having served his sentence, would go free to the streets of California, United States.