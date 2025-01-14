science by serendipity
Albert Hofmann suffered the effects of the drug by chance while working in his laboratory. His return home changed the history of psychopharmacology and also culture
On a seemingly normal Friday in 1943, the chemist Albert Hofmann (1906-2008) decided to return early to his home in Geneva (Switzerland). Contrary to his custom, he left his laboratory early. He felt strange, dizzy and experienced sensations he had never experienced before. Without knowing it, he had just…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#scientist #accidentally #discovered #LSD #strange #bicycle #trip
Leave a Reply