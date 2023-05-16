SB RAS scientist Valery Zvegintsev arrested on charges of treason

The chief researcher of the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Zvegintsev was accused of treason. The employees of ITAM SB RAS announced his arrest in an open letter.

What is known about Valery Zvegintsev

Zvegintsev, who is involved in developments in the field of aerodynamics, was detained a few weeks ago and placed under house arrest. The measure of restraint was chosen by the Sovetsky District Court of Novosibirsk on April 7.

The reason for initiating a criminal case against the scientist was his article on gas dynamics in an Iranian journal. At the same time, it is noted that before publication, Zvegintsev’s work passed two examinations to determine possible secrecy.

Valery Zvegintsev is a Novosibirsk scientist, Doctor of Technical Sciences. He is a specialist in the field of experimental modeling of continuum mechanics problems, in particular, problems of hypersonic aerodynamics. The scientist is the author of more than 300 scientific papers, including ten patents.

Earlier, two colleagues of the scientist were sent to the pre-trial detention center

Over the past year, three Russian scientists have been arrested on criminal charges of treason. In addition to Zvegintsev, Anatoly Maslov and Alexander Shiplyuk became defendants in similar cases. They were arrested last summer.

Anatoly Maslov, 75-year-old chief researcher at ITAM SB RAS, was the first to be investigated. On July 2, 2022, it became known that he was in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow. He is accused of transmitting data related to hypersound and at the same time representing a state secret.

On June 28, 2022, the Sovetsky District Court of Novosibirsk authorized the arrest of the scientist, after which he was sent by plane to Moscow

Maslov is a leading specialist in the field of viscous gas dynamics, and the main direction of his scientific activity is aerogasdynamics. He was awarded the first prize named after Academician Petrov, the first prize and the gold medal named after Zhukovsky. Under the guidance of the scientist, 8 doctoral and 11 master’s theses were defended.

A few days after Maslov, his colleague, director of the ITAM SB RAS Alexander Shiplyuk, was also in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, who was also accused of high treason by the FSB. He became a defendant in the case in which Maslov is being held. The institute itself was searched.

The scientific community stood up for the arrested scientists

Maslov, Shiplyuk and Zvegintsev are known for their brilliant scientific results.

Their competencies and professional reputation allowed them to find a highly paid and prestigious job abroad, but they did not leave their homeland, devoting their lives to serving Russian science. from an open letter from ITAM SB RAS staff

The materials of the criminal cases of scientists are closed, but, as colleagues of the accused at the institute noted, the defendants are charged with what is considered an obligatory component of conscientious and high-quality scientific activity all over the world. We are talking about presentations at international seminars and conferences, publication of articles in high-ranking journals, as well as participation in international scientific projects.

These works are connected exclusively with fundamental science, the appeal notes. In addition, those accused of treason were repeatedly checked by an expert commission and did not reveal any illegal acts on their part.

We see that any article or report can lead to accusations of high treason. What we are rewarded for today and set as an example to others, becomes the reason for criminal prosecution tomorrow from an open letter from ITAM SB RAS staff

The scientific community has expressed concern that against the backdrop of persecution of scientists by the security services, young people refuse to go into science. The death of Dmitry Kolker, an arrested quantum optics specialist from Novosibirsk, in the summer of 2022 was egregious and shocking.

One of the scientists accused of treason died in jail

The security forces took Dmitry Kolker away from the hospital, where he was treated for stage IV cancer, where patients receive mainly palliative care. He was charged with treason, and on July 1, 2022, the Soviet Court of Novosibirsk sent the scientist to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

Kolker was arrested despite the fact that his condition did not allow him to take regular food – he ate through a gastrostomy tube. Meanwhile, according to a government decree from 2011, malignant neoplasms are included in the list of serious diseases that prevent detention.

Kolker was accused of collaborating with Chinese intelligence agencies. His son wrote that his father lectured to students during an international conference in China, and his presentations before each lecture were certified by FSB officers

Two days after his arrest, on July 3, 2022, Kolker died in jail. After his death, the Novosibirsk Regional Court upheld the decision of a lower court on his arrest.

The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia began checking the circumstances of the scientist’s death in connection with the crime statement filed by the family’s lawyer. However, nothing is known about the results of the check.

RAS proposed to form a body to interact with the security forces

The President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Academician Alexander Sergeev, spoke about the initiation of criminal cases against scientists in Russia, saying that in order to avoid damage to science and the country, it is necessary to form an analytical body to interact with the security forces in case such cases are initiated. He pointed out that such incidents are becoming more frequent. The reason, in his opinion, is the difficult geopolitical situation.

Probably, we should … talk about some permanent analytical body that would operate with us, so that it would be recognized by our law enforcement agencies, with which we should interact in these situations Alexander SergeevPresident of the Russian Academy of Sciences

The academician urged Siberian scientists to formulate such proposals and do everything necessary so that in the future there would be a channel for protecting scientists.