On December 29, Associate Professor of the Department of Physiology, Human Ecology and Biomedical Knowledge of the State University of Education Alexander Sozykin told Izvestia about the benefits of black caviar, as well as how to distinguish a real delicacy from a fake.

According to the scientist, this seafood contains large amounts of protein and fat. At the same time, its calorie content is quite low – about 122 kcal per 100 g. The percentage of BJU: proteins – 42.7%, fats – 38.9%, carbohydrates – 18.5%.

“Due to its low calorie content, seafood can be eaten by people who are on a diet or follow the principles of proper nutrition. Caviar is also used for illnesses and is useful for children. By regularly consuming this delicious product, you can significantly reduce iron deficiency in the body. Seafood contains B vitamins and phosphorus, which normalize the functioning of the nervous system, increase stress resistance and reduce anxiety levels. Vitamins A, E and D improve the functioning of the immune system and help the body fight viruses and bacteria more effectively. Vitamin A, combined with regular walks in the fresh air, will help maintain visual acuity. Thanks to its amazing composition with natural antioxidants, the delicacy improves skin tone and elasticity,” said Sozykin.

The expert pointed out that real caviar is sold only in tin or glass jars; it does not gurgle when shaken, and a greasy mark will remain on the glass when it settles.

“Real caviar has a natural, delicate and quite rich taste – the characteristic “sea” taste goes well with pleasant creamy notes. Pour boiling water over several dozen eggs. If the water becomes cloudy, which is due to coagulated protein, then the caviar is real. Artificial caviar will not react in any way to boiling water. Also squeeze one egg between your fingers. A real one will definitely burst, but an artificial egg will surprise you with its elasticity. Fake caviar will give you a strong fishy smell and will be bright black in color,” he said.

Sozykin noted that there is a Russian and European culture of serving caviar. In Europe, it was customary to serve caviar in special small caviar bowls, which were placed in vases with crushed ice. Caviar bowls are usually made from sea shells, and the caviar itself is sprinkled with lemon juice, but this is wrong. The expert drew attention to the fact that caviar should warm up a little at room temperature – only then will it reveal its true taste to you. In Russian culture, it was customary to serve caviar in large ceramic or crystal dishes or vases without ice, from which the caviar was scooped out with special gold-plated spoons.

“Caviar is combined with oysters, egg whites, hard cheese, creamy sauces, puff pastry, lemon, pancakes. It cannot be combined with fruits and confectionery,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Elena Pavlova, food quality inspection specialist at MosGIK, said that a ready-made sandwich with red caviar should be eaten within two hours, and an open jar of the product should be consumed within the next 24 hours.