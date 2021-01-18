The most severe frosts on the night of Epiphany are expected in the east of the Moscow region, the warmest coming night will be in the west of the capital region and in the center of Moscow, said Pavel Konstantinov, associate professor of Moscow State University, candidate of geographical sciences.

“Epiphany night will be warmer than the previous one. The coldest areas of the Moscow region will be the eastern regions. The traditional pole of cold in the Moscow region – Cherusti – will retain this title. The “warmest” night is expected in the west of the Moscow region and in the center of the capital “, – quotes the words of Konstantinov”RIA News“.

The scientist explained that, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, minus 21-23 degrees is forecasted in Cherusty, and in the west, in Mozhaisk, it will be several degrees warmer.

According to the expert, due to the increased cloudiness in the capital region, there will be no serious differences in temperatures between Moscow and the region. In addition, the air temperature will not drop below 25 degrees below zero.

Earlier that day, the deputy mayor in the Moscow government, Pyotr Biryukov, said that more than half of the monthly norm of precipitation has fallen in the capital since January 14, more than 1 million cubic meters have been exported to the capital’s snow-melting points. m of snow. He clarified that utilities continue to eliminate the consequences of snowfalls. About 65 thousand workers and over 11 thousand units of special equipment are involved in cleaning the city.

Earlier, on January 17, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that January 18 in Moscow will be the coldest day in the last four years.