Director General of the National Medical Research Center for Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Boytsov said that cardiovascular diseases in patients with coronavirus increase the risk of hospitalization by six times, and the risk of death by 12 times. Reported by RIA News…

“These diseases do not reliably increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, but determine a more severe course, they increase the risk of hospitalization in case of infection by about six times, increase the risk of death by 12 times,” the agency quotes Boytsov’s speech at a meeting of the Scientific Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences about life “on the topic” COVID-19 – treatment and rehabilitation. ”

The expert also noted that these pathologies are found in every third patient hospitalized with coronavirus, and are the most common comorbidities.

According to Boytsov, thrombosis becomes the most common complications in the cardiovascular system in coronavirus.

Earlier today it was reported that WHO noted the timely measures taken by the Russian authorities against COVID-19. It was about allocating a large number of places in medical institutions for patients with coronavirus.