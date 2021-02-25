In 2021, residents of the European part of Russia are unlikely to face a cold summer. Such a forecast on Thursday, February 25, was given by Vladimir Semenov, deputy director of the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Attempts are being made to make a seasonal forecast. It turns out that in the European part of Russia, it seems that the weather should be close to normal both in spring and in summer. In the Urals it can be warmer than the norm and in the Far East it is hotter, and in Central Siberia it is near the norm, “he quotes TASS…

He clarified that the probability of such a forecast is about 65%.

“You can make very careful forecasts. But summer temperatures are expected to be close to normal. It is unlikely that there will be a cool summer in the European part of Russia, ”the climatologist concluded.

On February 23, Academician Gennadiy Matishov, the scientific director of the Southern Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, predicted the onset of the Little Ice Age for mankind. He clarified that the unusually warm winter of last year in Central Russia should not be confusing. The scientist noted that in the same period, frosts covered North America, and there were snowfalls in the Middle East.

Earlier in February, Oleg Pokrovsky, a professor at the Russian State Hydrometeorological University, warned Russians about an impending global cooling.