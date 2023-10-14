Reports of strong magnetic storms on Saturday and Sunday October 14–15 are unreliable. He made this statement on October 14 in a conversation with “RIA News” Head of the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute (IKI) and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics (ISTP) RAS Sergei Bogachev.

“Now there is a temporary decline in activity on the Sun. In simple terms, the star spent a lot of energy during its September activity, and now it needs time to recover. Accordingly, from the beginning of October we have a very calm situation on the Sun, which, according to the forecast, will last at least another 1-2 weeks, possibly until the end of the month,” he explained.

In addition, the expert drew attention to the fact that the peak of solar activity occurs approximately once every 11 years. The last such event was recorded in 2012, respectively, the next one should begin in 2024, Bogachev added. As the sun approaches its peak activity, it experiences more frequent bursts of activity, he explained.

In 2023, two such bursts were recorded: in the spring, when the largest magnetic storms of the G4 level in several years occurred, as well as auroras, visible including in the Moscow region, and another burst in September.

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field that are caused by solar flares. G1 means a weak storm, and G5 means an extremely severe one. They can last from a couple of hours to several days.

Earlier, on October 12, leading researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Nathan Eismont, warned that the magnetic storm approaching the Earth could negatively affect the well-being of weather-dependent people and the state of technology. He explained that the human cardiovascular system does not manage to fully adapt to this kind of phenomenon, therefore people with diseases of this system should follow the advice of their doctor.

In September, cardiologist Andrei Kondrakhin advised people with diseases to take care of themselves during magnetic storms. According to him, certain natural phenomena affect people who have cardiac or kidney diseases. At such times, the doctor advised to avoid physical activity, limit the consumption of alcohol, coffee, not smoke, and also go to bed earlier.