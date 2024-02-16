The head of the Space Weather Forecast Center, leading researcher at the IZMIRAN Cosmic Ray Laboratory and candidate of physical and mathematical sciences Artem Abunin commented on Friday, February 16, on the news about the powerful solar flare that occurred and explained why it is not dangerous for the Earth.

“Magnetic storms occur on Earth if a flare occurs at the front of the Sun, directed towards the Earth. And this flash was behind the edge of the Sun, to our right,” the scientist explained in an interview with the TV channel “Star”.

Abunin noted that any effect that could be observed from the flare would simply pass by the Earth.

“The flare can have local effects: low-energy particles move a little away from the background, but there is absolutely no way for this to have a colossal effect on the Earth,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, the highest class X flare occurred on the Sun on Friday, the website reported. kp.ru.

It lasted 16 minutes and was accompanied by a burst of radio emission of the second spectral type at a speed of 2674 km/s and a disruption of HF radio communications.

After the flare, the influence of solar X-ray bursts on the Earth’s ionosphere settled at the third level out of five, which is a high indicator. It then downgraded to R1 (weak).

In addition, on this day at 05:51, another M1.5 class flare was recorded in the X-ray range in the group of sunspots 3576 (S13W88). It lasted 18 minutes.

Class X flare is the most powerful of the five (A, B, C, M and X). In most cases, it causes plasma emissions on the Sun, which can trigger a magnetic storm on Earth.