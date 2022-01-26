Omicron-strain of coronavirus is gradually beginning to take the form of SARS. This was stated by Associate Professor of the Department of Public Health and Health of the Kursk State Medical University, Candidate of Medical Sciences Vladimir Timoshilov, informs Ura.ru.

Related materials:

According to the scientist, due to the transformation of the virus in many countries, the authorities are lifting restrictions and focusing on the number of hospitalized, and not on the number of cases.

“That is, healthcare leaders are gradually coming to the understanding that the spread of coronavirus is inevitable, lockdowns only allowed to smooth out sharp peaks,” Timoshilov said.

He stressed that it is important to monitor the situation in order not to miss the possible emergence of severe strains of coronavirus, since its mutations are unpredictable.

Earlier, the doctor Irina Yartseva called the dangerous carriers of the coronavirus into the omicron wave. According to her, they are vaccinated people, as they may not notice infection with the virus due to its asymptomatic course.