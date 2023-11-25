The asteroid Apophis, which will fly near the Earth in 2029, can “play bowling” with the Earth’s satellites. This was reported on November 26 “RIA News” senior researcher at the Institute of Applied Astronomy (IPA) of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Zheleznov.

“Most likely, it will fly past and not hit anyone. Space is big, but objects are small. We must also understand that satellites move above the equator, which still has a high orbital inclination. The theoretical probability, albeit small, always exists, but, according to preliminary calculations, Apophis will still fly a little away from the geostationary satellites,” Zheleznov explained.

He noted that if Apophis does touch the orbit of satellites, he will be able to disable “at most one” spacecraft, and this will not lead to tangible consequences on Earth.

According to the latest calculations, Apophis should fly at a distance of 32 thousand km from Earth on April 13, 2029. It is noted that geostationary satellites usually fly at such a distance from its surface.

Earlier, on October 18, in a conversation with Izvestia, the head of the Laboratory of Applied Infrared Spectroscopy of MIPT, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Alexander Rodin said that the probability of a collision with the Earth of the asteroid Apophis in the next 1000 years is negligible. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that approximately once every 100 years a fairly large meteorite like the Chelyabinsk meteorite falls to Earth.