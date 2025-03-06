The scientific reason why cats make rare grimaces when smelling

A cat It stops in the middle of the street. His head leans slightly, his eyes narrowed and his mouth opens in a strange grimace. There is nothing disgusting in sight, no unbearable stench floating in the air, but the cat seems deeply concentrated in something that escapes human perception. Actually, it is not a smell that stops it, but an invisible message, a Chemical footprint that another cat left behind.

While dogs have historically been recognized for their prodigious olfactory capacity, cats have a Secret tool that places them in another league when it comes to deciphering their surroundings: the Vomeronasal organalso called Jacobson organ.

When a cat puts a rare face, something is happening

This little but sophisticated system, located in the palateis not responsible for processing odors such as nose, but capture pheromoneschemical substances that communicate information between individuals of the same species. Alex Taylor, feline behavior expert International Cat Careexplain it to Live Science : “This may seem that the cat is making a grimace, but there is no emotional appearance in this behavior – the cat is simply detecting and processing pheromones.”

To facilitate the entry of these molecules to their organism, cats have developed a fascinating mechanism known as the Flehmen response. When finding an interesting chemical, They lift the upper lip slightly, separate their teeth and leave their mouths ajar For a few seconds. Although in human eyes it may seem like a expression of disgust or surpriseIt is actually a precise maneuver to bring pheromones to its vomeronasal organ, where they are instinctively analyzed.

The pheromones They play an essential role in feline communication. Not only do information on the reproductive state transmit, but they also allow marking territory without resorting to fights. Mikel Delgadoresearcher in the Purdue University Veterinary College of Medicineexplains a Live Science how these compounds can strengthen ties between mothers and youngin addition to serving Identify other cats in the area. “Cats leave chemical messages when they rub their face against furniture, scratch surfaces, spray urine or even defecate,” he adds.

Chemical signatures throughout the body

The Strategic points where cats produce and release pheromones are distributed throughout your body: The chin, cheeks, space between the eyes and ears, the edges of the lips, the base of the tail and even between the pads of their legs. Each brand they leave is a message, an olfactory firm that other cats can interpret thanks to its vomeronasal organ.

When a pheromone arrives at this system, dissolve in saliva and travel through the Nasopalatinos ductssmall passages that lead directly to two bags full of liquid in which the magic of chemical processing occurs.





From there, the signals move to the brain, specifically to the amygdala and the hypothalamustwo regions responsible for regulating social behavior, food and reproduction. Unlike odors, whose meaning can change with experience, pheromones generate Automatic answers. Cats do not need learn its meaning; They take him inscribed in his biology. However, its reaction can be modulated by the environment, parenting or even hormonal levels.

Only for cats? Other animals with this sixth sense

He vomeronasal organ is not exclusive to cats. It is also possessed by many other species, from reptiles to rodents. Jonathan Lososevolutionary biologist The University of Washington in St. LouisPoints to Live Science That “the advantage of the organ of Jacobson is that animals can detect a wider range of molecules in the environment than those who lack this organ.”

Although dogs are famous for their acute sense of smell, in terms of peromonas detection, cats have the advantage: they possess three times more specialized receivers In this organ that dogs.

Interestingly, the humans They also retain one vestigial version of the vomeronasal organ In the nasal septum. However, there is no conclusive evidence to play a role in current chemical communication. For cats, however, it is still an essential tool, a Invisible information channel that connects them with their environment and other felines in a way that only they can understand.