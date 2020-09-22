The restrictions imposed since Monday in the Community of Madrid to more than 850,000 citizens are “insufficient and, in some cases, are counterproductive, unfocused, stigmatizing and of doubtful effectiveness”, according to a statement from the Madrid Public Health Association (Amasap) . In addition, they “do not specify any measure to strengthen public health and primary care.” Madrid has exceeded 16,000 deaths and 200,000 infections in recent hours. [Puede consultar aquí si vive en una zona afectada, la lista de todas las medidas y las respuestas a las principales preguntas. Aquí puede descargar un modelo de justificante para desplazamientos por motivos laborales]

“If you want to carry out a socio-sanitary intervention, you have to offer the resources so that citizens can comply with what is being asked,” says María Urtasun, epidemiologist and member of Amasap. Madrid, according to her, does not meet several of these requirements: “It doesn’t make much sense. They are, for example, large units, even if you put many forces of order, if there are that many exceptions there are, the effectiveness of the measure is limited.

Incidence rates have risen so much that “transmission is out of control throughout the Community of Madrid”, so he understands that it makes no sense to limit the restrictions to certain areas, something that causes “stigmatization” and “tension”. “It is necessary to apply restrictions on mobility and social relations, similar to those of phases 0 and 1 of the Plan for the transition to a new normal, throughout the territory and not in a differentiated way.”

In this sense, they believe that the authorities should gain the trust of the residents of those neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic by making neighborhood associations and social movements more involved. They do not understand the closure of parks and gardens in front of businesses that continue to operate, although with limited capacity, such as the hotel industry or gambling establishments.

Both Urtasun and Miguel Ángel Royo, epidemiologist and also from Amasap, propose that the Community focus “on the essentials”: the reinforcement of primary care and public health and give support to citizens so that they can truly comply with both quarantines and isolates. The effective thing, they say, is to take steps back in the de-escalation. “A review of phase 1 with elements, even, of 0”.

The AP Se Mueve medical movement, which brings together more than 1,200 primary care physicians from Madrid, has also criticized measures that they believe are late and will be in force, in principle, for two weeks. “They limit the mobility of citizens with many exceptions, which means, de facto, that mobility is not so reduced in practice, in addition to raising serious doubts that compliance is guaranteed,” they say in a statement.

They demand that the regional authorities reinforce the workforce, eliminate bureaucratic obstacles, implantation of telework, fair salary recognition of doubled shifts, trackers or more fixed and mobile telephone lines.

“One thing is the march of the pandemic and another is the situation in the centers. As the incidence of cases has increased, the situation has gotten worse, especially since since the end of June it has coincided with workforces reduced by the summer holidays, ”says Jesún Redondo, from AP Se Mueve and a doctor at the center Ramón y Cajal de Alcorcón. “In September everything has exploded. Although many people have returned on vacation, we are facing an increase in cases. We are in a very fair situation and we foresee that with these measures it will not improve ”.

Amasap also criticizes the performance of tests provided by the Ministry of Health, which they consider an “economic waste” that “may be counterproductive” because they are not recommended for asymptomatic people or for screening studies in the general population. “They present clear limitations in their efficacy for the diagnosis of asymptomatic patients,” adds AP Se Mueve.