A taxi driver from the Hype company fills up with hydrogen. Illustrative photo. (EMILIE DEFAY / FRANCE-BLEU 107.1)

The government unveils Thursday, September 3 the details of its recovery plan of 100 billion with in particular two billion planned for the hydrogen sector. Why is hydrogen an interesting source of energy today?

We will start again in 4th year physics-chemistry class to review the periodic table of elements, the Mendeleïev table. Thehydrogen is the first at the top, the H. The simplest: a proton, an electron. In addition, it has hydrogen everywhere in the universe and on Earth. It gives off a lot of energy: four times more than coal and three times more than oil. If we manage to exploit it, there is enough to heat us, enlighten us, transport us.



It is true that hydrogen is very flammable, even explosive in contact with oxygen. The H-bomb and the explosion of the Hindenburg airship in 1937 near New York had somewhat marked the end of technology at the time. But today, we have much more control over these leaks and its production. In general, its defenders make the comparison with a thermal car where you are still sitting above a gas tank which you set on fire.



Pure hydrogen does not exist. It is always associated with another element such as carbon for example. Today it mainly produced from gas or coal. All this is not very good for the climate. But there is another way to produce it, by electrolysis of water. We therefore need electricity and when it is produced with renewable energies, it is even more virtuous. Especially since we store this hydrogen in a battery to remake electricity then as a rechargeable battery. Do you see the trick with solar and wind? This allows you to have energy even when there is no wind or sun.

And there are already loads of applications: bicycles, boats, hydrogen trains already circulating in Germany, taxis in Paris with a service station not far from the Maison de la Radio. In addition, only water vapor comes out of their exhaust, so it is also therefore much better for air pollution. And then we have small French champions in the sector such as the company Mc Phy located in the Drôme. For example, it allows alpine chalets, which are not connected to the electricity network, to get rid of their old diesel engine to light and heat themselves using a small wind turbine and its hydrogen system.