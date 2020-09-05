An electric aircraft tractor (AIR FRANCE)

The recovery plan presented by the government on Thursday September 3 provides for an ecological component of 30 billion euros, including the development of clean transport. Regarding aviation, there is more and more talk of electric aircraft.

The aid provided to Airbus in particular is provided in exchange for the acceleration of new, more environmentally friendly technologies. Now the the last real technological breakthrough took place 50 years ago for the Concorde. It is therefore time to put a technological marvel back in flight, no longer for the benefit of speed, but for the benefit of the sound and atmospheric footprint.

Today, the breakthroughs we are looking for are in the area of ​​the environmental footprint. The break is expressed as a significant percentage of gain compared to the current situation. Yann Barbaux of Airbus, president of the Aerospace Valley division

The Airbus E FAN electric plane, at the ENAC for the sustainable development of air transport in November 2015 (MAXPPP)

We are talking about an electric or hybrid plane for short-haul aircraft with 70 seats for 2035. In the meantime, we are considering the use of green hydrogen made from renewable energies, but also synthetic fuel made with capture of CO2 mixed with hydrogen.

While Airbus has received significant aid, the airlines are not left out. Efforts are being made on operations, particularly on the ground. Last Thursday, September 3, a world first took place: a treatment of fully electric planes.

This is our first lever to achieve our goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030. Our freight loading vehicles, our baggage loading vehicles and our aircraft tractors will be 100% electric by now 2030. Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France

In addition, by transforming thermal engines into electrics, jobs are created, and ecologically, the treatment of aircraft on the ground has a significant carbon footprint. “The taxiing of planes on the ground is equivalent to the emissions of the Paris ring road “, highlighted Valentin Schmitt, Managing Director of TLD, a French company, world leader in this field.

This partly meets the specifications of the stimulus plan announced this week by the government: maintain an activity while saving jobs but from a more environmentally friendly perspective.