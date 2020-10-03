How can we reduce the incentives to overconsume that advertising keeps creating in our brain? Drawing. (GETTY IMAGES)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The Citizen’s Climate Convention has made proposals that are currently under debate, in particular that of regulating advertising in order to “reduce incentives for overconsumption”.

Advertising is everywhere in our daily life: in the street, transport, stadiums, the media, etc … Thanks to the collection of our personal data, it is interfering more and more in our privacy, with proposals targeted specifically for us. All together, it is therefore not less than four advertising messages per hour that we see or hear. At the same time, advertising has become sophisticated, it uses in particular neurosciences, in other words the functioning of the brain, to arouse emotion and support in us.

The goal of advertising is known to everyone: to sell. But at the same time, advertising influences our habits, especially consumption.

We have a bombardment of advertisements that prompts us to consume. The hardest part is not so much the normal fact that advertising encourages sales, but the ideology of happiness through consumption: the two words that come up the most in advertising are pleasure and happiness. Thierry Libaert, co-author of the Advertising and ecological transition report

For Thierry libaert, communication expert, co-author of report Advertising and ecological transition, and for the Citizen’s Climate Convention, this incentive to consume is contrary to the principles of sobriety, one of the factors of ecological transition.

A handsome man at the wheel of a car … The image of the dominant male at the wheel could be replaced in the advertisements by cars filled in co-sharing. Illustration (GETTY IMAGES)

Advertising is a market of 34 billion euros, which supports thousands of people. Advertising, which replaced the advertising of our grandparents, has become very sophisticated, so much so that specialists are using neuroscience, in other words the functioning of the brain, to create emotion and achieve their goal: to encourage consumption.

Today, a consensus is emerging not to completely eliminate advertising but to make it more responsible, in particular by making it a lever for the ecological transition.

“Advertising is not necessarily an obstacle to ecological transition but can be a lever. For example, if you look at an advertisement for cars, in 90% of cases you see a man alone, a dominant male, in his forties, driving. Why wouldn’t we see full cars, in co-sharing? “, SuggestsThierry Libaert, communication expert and co-author of report Advertising and ecological transition.