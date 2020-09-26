Firefighters battling the flames in California, September 22, 2020 (GETTY IMAGES)

The drought of recent months has caused mega fires, like the one in California, whose fumes are now reaching Europe. Does this mean that we lack the means?

19,000 firefighters are at work, including battalion commander Darel Roberts who estimates that today “traditional systems of struggle are pushed to their limits “. We saw it during the big fires in Amazonia, Siberia and Australia at the end of 2019. The science of fire is first of all to anticipate, then to learn as, among others, the CEREN of the Euro-Mediterranean Risk Simulation Center . Jean-Frédéric Biscay, its deputy director affirms: “We light a digital fire that will spread according to a model quite close to reality. The interest is to have people who are formed on a virtual but very realistic universe, like a big video game “.

However, to bring these fires under control would almost require an international fire brigade, firefighting peacekeepers of sorts. Moreover, Europe has launched a call for projects for more efficiency in this fight.

Among the candidates, a French start-up is working on the transformation of a large carrier, an Airbus A330, capable of carrying forty thousand liters of water with an original spraying system, the KIOS system, as explained by David Joubert. , airline pilot and co-founder of Kepplair Evolution : “It is a tank system that is installed on the main deck of the aircraft. It is planned to put four tanks connected to four individual exits under the aircraft. Each can hold 10,000 liters of water or retardant. The emptying system maintains a constant flow throughout the emptying which allows us to have a very regular footprint when exiting the aircraft “ .

A precise and homogeneous release allows failing to extinguish the fire at least to control it by firebreaks: “A large water bomber can dump a product 800 meters long and 50 meters wide. This really makes it possible to offer more effective barriers than the succession of small drops “. Dominique Legendre, professor and researcher at the Institute of Fluid Mechanics in Toulouse. Global warming favors forest fires, which fuel this warming. It is an infernal circle where prevention is therefore essential, as Jean-Frédéric Biscay affirms: “Working on the fight without working on prevention is not very interesting. A well-maintained forest is a forest that can be more easily extinguished “.