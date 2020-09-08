The life of Henrietta Lacks was the subject of a film in the United States (PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Henrietta Lacks was a young black American woman who died in the 1950s from very aggressive cervical cancer. During an examination, doctors had taken cells from her without her consent. These will have an incredible reproduction capacity in the laboratory while those of other patients did not last very long. CellsHenrietta Lacks will prove to be in some ways immortal. The researchers shared the data, the medical files, they published its genome, its DNA in order to be able to cultivate its cells all over the world. They have allowed medicine to make incredible progress.

Before using a drug against a disease, researchers test it on cells in the laboratory, viruses, preparations, vaccines. This is how the cells of Henrietta Lacks, called HeLa helped to understand polio and find a vaccine. This is also the case against the papillomavirus. They have advanced research in immunology, against leukemia and Parkinson’s disease, and have made it possible to advance in vitro fertilization. Scientists even sent them into space to understand the effects of weightlessness on human cells. Today, thousands of scientific publications are referred to which owe their discoveries to HeLa cells.

#WednesdayWow # WomensEqualityDay2020 spotlight on #NinaChhita who uses her talent to illustrate women in STEM to create awareness of their contributions & inspire the next generation of girls to pursue STEM! We’re thrilled to see Nina CELLebrate #HenriettaLacks. pic.twitter.com/XdrZ7sHgtY – Henrietta Lacks CELLebrate HeLa (@CELLebrateHeLa) August 27, 2020

It’s barely ten years since her granddaughter, Jerie, understood all that medicine owed her grandmother, without ever having been made aware of it or compensated by biomedical companies or research laboratories. Just because Henrietta Lacks was black and poor in racist 1950s America. The researchers of the time said the family couldn’t understand what was at stake in their work.

In the fight of “Black Lives Matter“Some wanted to stop the use of these cells, the result of racial and social injustice. This is not what members of his family want at a time when the black American community is very affected by Covid-19. The latter want a fair recognition of their rights. The director of the US National Institute of Health, Francis Collins, and the Lacks family have reached an agreement to be more loyal to patients without blocking research. The best way to celebrate Henrietta’s centenary this year !