11 tonnes of plastics are produced worldwide every second, much of it ending up in the oceans. (ROBIN HOOD)

Today, 95% of the goods transported around the world are done by sea. During the last fifty years, the fleets of ships have increased considerably and the environmental impact of this sector is increasingly pointed out. For example, it is considered to be responsible for around a fifth of global emissions of nitrogen oxide and 5 to 10% of global emissions of sulfur oxide, a pollutant that is very harmful to health. One of the causes of these emissions is the use of heavy fuel oil as the main fuel for ships.

Alternatives to heavy fuel oil as a means of fuel are developing more and more in the maritime transport sector. One of them is the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel that is significantly less polluting in terms of emissions of fine particles and CO2. For example, the French shipowner CMA CGM recently launched the largest container ship in the world powered by liquefied natural gas. However, this kind of initiative is still an exception today.

Another alternative is the use of “green” hydrogen (made from renewable energies) offering good prospects for the future, but which is still very expensive. Meanwhile, Marc Van Peteghem, a French naval architect proposes rigid sails arranged on the sides of ships, to save up to 15% in fuel consumption.

Today, it is estimated that around 11 tonnes of plastics are produced globally every second. While very little is recycled, a phenomenon of exporting European waste to many countries in Asia has developed. “By sending its waste to Asia, Europe forgot to resize its recycling and recovery channels and contented itself with shipping, without really looking at what was happening to this waste”., Charlotte Nithart, Director of the Robin Hood association.

These massive exports of waste have many consequences. Among them, the development of illegal dumps, the burning of waste in the open air releasing toxic substances, or the direct discharge, by mafia companies, of waste containing heavy metals into the sea.

After thousands of tons of waste exported, the system begins to seize up and many countries in Asia increasingly refuse to import waste. “The solution is to build an industrial sector for the regeneration and recovery of plastics in Europe and especially in France. All of this is innovation, research and properly paid labor. of course, to put an end to these exports, the solution is also to produce less waste “, Charlotte Nithart, Director of the Robin des Bois association.