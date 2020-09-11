A cell severely infected with Covid-19 (in red). (NIAID / MAXPPP)

The Covid-19 pandemic, six months after theWHO has declared, has nearly 30 million known cases worldwide and almost one million deaths. Even though caregivers have learned to take better care of patients and understand that it was their immune system’s reaction that was overwhelming them, they still have big questions.

For caregivers, it is very hard to lose young and healthy patients within hours. There is still some mystery to seeing people who were able to run a marathon in October and end up in intensive care in March. We are looking for answers on the genetics side with blood type or sex. But nothing is really salient. Researchers from around thirty countries have even created an international consortium, Covid-19 Host Genetics, on the subject.

The researchers found that it was necessary to have been very ill to develop neutralizing antibodies. They see it with some cases of re-infection today. The immunity would then only last a few months. But our immune system doesn’t have just one weapon against the virus. Antibodies are the soldiers and immune cells are the brains in the fight against disease. They have a lot more memory. When they cross paths with the virus, they remember it and can reduce its symptoms for a longer time. In the case of other coronaviruses, it can be up to ten years.

He has transferred, ie his genetic code has changed a few letters … but will that make him more or less virulent? There, the researchers are not sure, or rather disagree. Not enough to create a change in the nature of the virus for the moment but we must continue to observe its mutations because if it changes too much it will undermine both the ability of our antibodies to fight it, and the effectiveness of ‘a future vaccine. In fact, vaccines are made from a strain of virus that should not be too different from the one that we will then encounter in real life.

It’s the last mystery : the source of this coronavirus, which would help us to understand and fight it. Similar viruses have been found in the Yunnan horseshoe bat in China, and in the Malayan pangolin. But to find out how it got to us, Researchers must find an animal with a 99% similar virus. Which they still haven’t managed to do so far.