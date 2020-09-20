Free bus on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September 2020. Mobility week is until September 22. (PUBLIC TRANSPORT UNION)

On the occasion of European Mobility Week, Gérard Feldzer takes stock of the future of transport given the health crisis.

One of the consequences of this crisis is to promote individual transport such as cars or two-wheelers. The favorable weather and the 1000 kilometers of new cycle paths called the “coronapistes” saw the practice of cycling literally take off. For Thierry Mallet, president of Transdev and of the Union of Public Transport, there is a real change in behavior.

As a result of this crisis, teleworking has developed strongly, which means that some of our daily travelers will no longer use public transport. There is a second group that chooses walking, cycling for short trips. And there is a third group that favors the car out of fear of contamination. Thierry Mallet, President of Transdev and of the Union des transports publics

All of this is shaking up transport policies around the world. In particular in France where, despite the fact that the price of the ticket paid by the user covers only a quarter of the total cost of public transport, there is a shortfall which will inevitably slow down the investments supposed to win back the public. Combined with the fact that “coronapistes” are often established on old bus lanes, forcing them to circulate in the middle of general traffic, this situation greatly degrades the attractiveness of public transport.

The fear with the Covid is that the entire profession will come out very weakened, because this crisis has an impact on our business model. Across our sector as a whole, it is 4 billion euros in losses. Thierry Mallet, President of Transdev

For the operators, it is first necessary to convince that if the barrier gestures are well respected, as well as the disinfection, the risk of contamination, proof to the contrary, is very low.

Secondly, a real work of questioning the place of each mode of transport is necessary, to achieve a perfect complementarity which would place public transport at the heart of our mobility system, as specified by Anne Gérard, president. of the GIE Public Transport Objectives which organizes this awareness week on mobility.

My dream is that we can develop the infrastructure so that everything is fluid. That we can make the link between each mode of transport. Anne Gérard, President of Objectives public transport

Safety, comfort, diversity and flexible hours are the key words to win back the public. This mobility and public transport week invites us until Tuesday, September 22.