The government is preparing to re-authorize neonicotinoids, these insecticides, especially for beet growers, who are facing aphid attacks. However, the ban on neonicotinoids was decided after numerous studies on the subject.

The beet growers are waiting to know if they will be able to use these insecticides, neonicotinoids again. However, they were prohibited because of their effects, in particular on bees. But the government will present tomorrow in the Council of Ministers its bill to re-authorize them. He was also angry on Tuesday, September 1 three environmental associations, FNE, LPO and Friends of the Earth who boycotted the project preparation meeting.

It must be said that there are nearly 1,200 studies on neonicotinoïofhave been doing for the past 20 years. First, they explain to us that these products are a bit like nicotine, they cling to receptors in the brain, to attack the nervous system. They are very practical because they can also be glued to the seed of rapeseed, sunflower, beet or corn. They are said to be coated. Suddenly, for the farmer no longer need to spray when the insects attack, he plants his seeds which diffuse the product throughout the growth of the plants to protect them.

Not spraying may have an advantage for air pollution, but it has more lasting consequences for soils or for water. In addition, a very small amount can have a big effect especially on bees when they forage for pollen. Even if beets are harvested before they flower, insects can also become poisoned by the sweat Plant. In addition, these products persist. A study from INRA and CNRS, last year, found neonicotinoïsome in rapeseed seedlings when the fields had not been cultivated with for five years. Today, around sixty researchers from all over the world, including Jean-Marc Bonmatin, chemist and toxicologist from the CNRS d’Orléans, have pooled their analyzes on the effects of these products on insects on animals such as birds and we are starting to have them on humans. A study carried out in Japan found these substances in the first urine of babies right after birth.

According to ANSES, there is no such practical and effective non-chemical alternative. In published note, two years ago the Health Assessment Agency explained that in certain cases ofother chemicals could even have less impact. Its solutions are rather to change the cultivated varieties, to uproot infected plants, there are even acoustic measures which show a certain effectiveness but that also means producing less or at a higher cost. Growing sugar beet in France costs more than in Poland and even more expensive than sugar cane from Brazil. But there, it is no longer a question of sciences in the sense of chemistry and toxicology but of other more economic and even political sciences.