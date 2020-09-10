A road in Paris (illustration). (BRUNO LEVESQUE / MAXPPP)

If you’ve ever smelled asphalt when it’s hot or when a road is brand new and the rain has just fallen, you know that smell that intrigued the team at Drew gentner, environmental engineer at Yale University, United States. Convinced that there was an unknown source of air pollution there, he worked with his team on the issue and has just published his results in the journal Science Advances.

The researchers therefore took several pieces of asphalt: asphalt from roads, but also those from roofs. They passed them in a laboratory oven at 140 ° to measure the emissions of the cocktail of pollutants that came out: benzopyrenes and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Obviously, the more you heat it, the more pollutants the bitumen releases. Even after three days and when the temperature dropped to 60 °, there were still releases. If an old road emits less than a freshly laid road, for researchers, this pollution can also be long term. In addition, light plays a role and also increases emissions. Bright sunshine and asphalt rising to 60 ° C is not uncommon in Los Angeles, in southern California.

After their lab experiment, the researchers did calculations to estimate how much freshly laid roofs and roads in Southern California emitted in a year. According to their calculations, these bitumens emit up to 2,500 tonnes of polluting particles compared to 1,400 for all combustion-powered cars. These calculations do not take into account other polluting emissions from vehicles, in particular ozone pollution. Scientists therefore suggest thinking about less emissive materials for roofs and roads, such as tiles or concrete. An alternative that is not ideal: the manufacture of concrete also poses environmental problems.