5G is currently the promise of new applications. Illustrative photo at Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019, dedicated to video games, in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)

Long before 5G, Wifi, Bluetooth, 3G, cell towers all raised concerns during their development. For 20 years, studies have multiplied on waves or radiofrequencies. If we can not say that it has no effect on the body and health, seeing it as a health risk is still difficult for the authorities. Researchers are trying to find a happy medium and make recommendations for use.



The main known effect is the thermal effect. You have already experienced this with your cell phone when it warms your ear. It is on this basis that we have set sanitary thresholds not to be exceeded, absorption rates for devices to prevent them from cooking us. ANSES, the health assessment agency, has made recommendations such as not sticking your phone to your ear for more than 30 min per day, using a hands-free kit instead, limiting the duration of exposure to children, those who were born in the airwaves. Some epidemiological studies have also shown that a intensive use may increase the risk of brain cancer, other studies give completely different results.

Two years ago a american study Large scale done on rats showed that those who were exposed to cell phone waves had more brain tumors and heart problems than those who were not exposed. But the effects on animals are not always valid in humans. In addition, the researchers saw no difference in the female rats in the experiment without being able to explain it. It is therefore difficult to conclude that too many waves give rise to cancer. L‘WHO classified them all the same as possible carcinogens, that is to say that it considers that we see effects but that the correlation is not certain, unlike UV rays for example.

The 5G will have frequencies up to 25 times higher than 3G, its band of use for mobile telephony will also be a little higher than that currently used. For this technology, researchers admit that they do not have much perspective, since it is emerging and it must also connect many more objects than our laptops.

At the start of the year, ANSES explained that it had very little scientific data on the subject. This is also why the government ordered theIGAS and the CGDD, a report on how countries that are already developing 5G are managing its health effects. But the researchers also point out that the higher the frequency, the less the waves penetrate human tissues, so what they want to understand are above all the effects on the skin rather than on the brain. We are awaiting a report and an opinion from ANSES next year.