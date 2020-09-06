A collective bicycle to go to school while pedaling. (S’COOL BUS)

The start of the school year this week is accompanied by compulsory barrier gestures of course, but also initiatives relating to well-being that could well continue after the health crisis.

Green transport

A good start to school starts with the trip to school. We see more and more soft transport such as Pedibuses, Velobus and other Asinobus: a donkey that accompanies schoolchildren carrying their schoolbags. Not to mention the “S’coolbus” aboard which the students all pedal together. An exercise that proves to be lifesaving in a good mood, knowing that 10% of children are obese early. In addition, nearly 2 million children daily use coaches which, for the most part, run on diesel, but here too things are starting to change. The national federation of passenger transport working there.

We are working with manufacturers to put vehicles with alternative energies on the road. This reflection has already been initiated and will continue. Jean-Sébastien Barrault, President of the National Federation of Passenger Transport

The stimulus plan announced this week could accelerate the purchase or transformation of buses into electric. This would prevent children from breathing fine particles that some specialists suspect that they carry the dreaded viruses.

Healthy supplies

While efforts are being made in school transport, school supplies are also experiencing changes. Indeed, the latter may contain solvents, varnishes, dyes and other endocrine disruptors, such as certain markers or pencils. New designs of satchels exist such as those made from plastic bottles recycled from petroleum-based polyester. To save time, choose reliable labels: European Ecolabel or NF Environment.

Organic and local catering

Finally, teaching a way of life respectful of the environment also involves catering, and in particular eating well in school canteens. In fact, school canteens reject more than 140,000 tonnes of food waste every year, but it is also an opportunity to learn to waste less and eat better, especially organic and local products..

Will we finally manage to impose organic canteens throughout France? Change comes through young people, especially as they talk about it at home: knowing what to eat, that’s how we can change the world and help farmers sell their good products to the right price. Yann Arthus Bertrand, President of the GoodPlanet Foundation

In short, this particular return could well accelerate the ecological transition, whether in transport, catering or supplies. Learning the right things to do begins at an early age.