The government's announced plan for 100,000 fast-charging stations for electric cars.

The government presented Monday, October 12 its investment plan for the installation of 100,000 fast charging stations for electric vehicles. A charter on the electrification of the French automobile fleet has therefore been signed with the players in the automotive, motorway, energy and mass distribution sectors. 100,000 terminals, and a budget of 100 million euros, it is a notable acceleration in the deployment of these stations for electric vehicles.

This is three times more than at present, with the objective of networking across the entire territory. Indeed, the brake in the acquisition of 100% electric cars remains the fear of running out of fuel, especially over long distances. According to Jean-Baptiste Djebarri, Minister for Transport, a good way to reassure future buyers:

“There will be many more terminals with commitments from the sector: energy companies, mass distribution, communities and, of course, private players. These will allow you to be at the rendezvous of roaming, that is to say to have confidence when you take your electric vehicle, in the possibility of finding a terminal in the right place, at the right time and especially before the breakdown. “

A parking and recharging space for an electric vehicle, in Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales), May 16, 2020 (IDHIR BAHA / HANS LUCAS / AFP)

But the brake is also in the cost of purchasing new electric vehicles. This is why Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, announces that the conversion bonus will now also apply to used electric vehicles.

Today, access to electric cars at a reasonable cost is becoming possible, in particular, thanks to the second-hand sector, which is developing. Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition

In addition, conversions from thermal vehicles into electric vehicles are also eligible for the premium. According to AIRe, theAssociation of Actors in the Electric Retrofit Industry, it would be possible to transform 1 million vehicles over 10 years. Vehicles which could abandon (and withdraw from the market) their old thermal engine in favor of an electric motor, this being able to favor jobs which cannot be relocated….

The electric retrofit consists of converting a two or three-wheel gasoline vehicle into a rechargeable electric vehicle using a simple power outlet. (NOIL MOTORS)

The stakes are high. According to the infrastructure manager RTE (Electricity Transport Network), the 16 million electric vehicles planned in the long term will represent 8% of the total electricity consumption in France. But developing the electric car is only of interest if the energy sources supplied are themselves carbon-free.

We do not want to see the arrival of electric vehicles that would be powered by coal plants, as in other countries. This is not the goal. The primary goal is renewable energy and if not, it is carbon-free energy. Damien Pichereau, LREM deputy for Sarthe