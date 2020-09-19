Bambouserie monument in the Cévennes at Générargues (MAXPPP)

Well known in Southeast Asian countries, bamboo is more and more fashionable in our societies. On the occasion of the international bamboo day, which took place on September 18, Gérard Feldzer reminds us of the varied benefits of this resource.

Used for over 6,000 years in Asia, bamboo is booming across the world today. More and more presented as an alternative to plastic, of which an estimated 5,000 billion pieces pollute the oceans, bamboo is everywhere: in our toothbrushes, our modular cutlery and our furniture. For Michel Abadie, president of the World Bamboo Organization, bamboo is a truly modern plant, because it is ecological.

This plant absorbs CO2 and allows the production of natural fibers of extreme quality. It is also economical, because it allows lots of developing countries to use natural resources. Michel Abadie, President of World Bamboo Organization

Bamboo is a very rapidly renewable natural species. Its rapid growth is unmatched in the world (it can go up to one meter per day). Bamboo also has many ecological interests: 1 hectare of bamboo diffuses more than 50 km of roots which absorb CO2, and fight against erosion, and its narrow leaves are conducive to better soil irrigation.

With the effects of climate change, bamboo has this ability to store 35% carbon and release 35% more oxygen than forests. Michel Abadie

Like all resources, bamboo should be used responsibly. Massive monoculture, which is very damaging to biodiversity and soils, and which could lead to deforestation of other species, must be avoided.

In order to fight this trend, bamboo is used to repopulate areas ravaged by deforestation and thus quickly restore carbon sinks and oxygen emissions. It is under these conditions that bamboo can be a sustainable solution.

“Yves Marre, solidarity navigator”, a book prefaced by Erik Orsenna (ISABELLE LE GOFF EDITIONS)

Yves Marre has been sailing for a quarter of a century on the Brahmaputra River in Bangladesh with his hospital boat where more than two million people have been treated. You can follow his adventure here.

Today, he starts a new activity based on the development of bamboo boats.

Bangladesh has around one million boats, the largest fleet in the world. After each cyclone, hundreds of them are destroyed. I am currently working on the development of bamboo boats because it is stronger than steel, and its carbon signature is great for the planet. This material, produced on site, will allow, among other things, to support an orphanage in the ethnic minority area, near the Burmese border, where I am currently. Yves Marre, navigator