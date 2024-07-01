When you see a smile on a person’s face, you automatically want to smile back, given that happiness, and not just yawns, can be contagious. Behind this very simple gesture there are numerous scientific studies that have demonstrated how happiness and a smile have a significant and lasting impact on health both physical and mental.

4 Things That Benefit From a Simple Smile

First of all, a smile can activate the release of neurotransmitterssuch as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, which both improve mood and act as natural analgesicsthus reducing the perception of pain. The first two are also essential for regulating the sleep-wake cycleto improve attention and memory.

Being happy and feeling good also affects the immune system, given that happy people have lower levels of cortisol, a hormone that can cause stress and suppress immune functions. In fact, those who have a positive attitude and are happy produces more antibodies and is consequently better protected from viruses and bacteria. Furthermore, happiness and smiles are associated with a greater production of natural killer cellscrucial in the defense against viruses and tumors.

What if I told you that a smile can also protect your cardiovascular health? In fact, laughter and positivity are also connected to one another reduction of blood pressure and an improvement in vascular function: as a result the heart is able to pump more blood, improving tissue oxygenation and at the same time the release of endorphins helps to keep blood vessels tight and flexible, given that it is a natural vessel dilator.

Finally, feeling good and being happy has significant effects positive on longevitywhich have been documented in several studies. In fact, those who have a more positive attitude towards life tend to live longer than those who are unhappy or particularly stressed. Feeling good about yourself and others helps to reduce any risky behaviorssuch as smoking, alcohol and substance abuse, and on the other hand helps promote healthy behaviors and habits, such as a balanced diet and regular physical exercise.

And you had an idea that only with a smile you can get all these benefits?