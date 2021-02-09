It has been a hard time for the scientists that the World Health Organization (WHO) sent to Wuhan to investigate the origin of the pandemic. First the permits did not arrive – Beijing was clawed at Donald Trump’s virulent attacks on the “Chinese virus” – and then three experts were infected and the entire team had to quarantine for two weeks in a Wuhan hotel. But in the end they were able to do their job and present their conclusions, which confirm what we already assumed: that SARS-CoV-2 was circulating in the country before the outbreak escalated and was identified in a Wuhan seafood market; and that it was not a laboratory creation, but one of the long list of epidemic viruses that have come down to us from animals.

