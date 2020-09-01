A girl wearing the mask to protect herself from the coronavirus. (AURÉLIE LAGAIN / FRANCE-BLEU BREIZH IZEL)

Children and adolescents represent just under 5% of Covid cases, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. In addition, most have mild symptoms and very few require hospitalization. In the United States a study carried out between March and July shows that the hospitalization rate of children was 20 times lower than that of adults.

Serious forms better treated

4 months ago, pediatricians warned of an increase in the number of Kawasaki syndromes, an inflammatory disease, in some children. They felt it was a consequence for them of the coronavirus. Today, they are reviewing their position a little. This is not necessarily Kawasaki syndrome, and it is especially important to watch for myocarditis when the child is very pale and he is breathing very hard. There have been around 200 cases in France. But doctors now know how to treat them much better, and the children quickly return home after a few days in hospital.

Very asymptomatic children but no more contaminants

If children have been considered as more contaminating, it is undoubtedly because some children often have a runny nose and they do not always cough into their elbow. But they are not more contaminating than adults or even less according to some studies. However, we do not know exactly to what extent the children without symptoms can infect others. Can they do it on a larger scale or for longer than their elders? The teacher Robert cohen from the Créteil hospital thinks that no, it did a study on more than 600 young patients in Ile-de-France, more than half were asymptomatic but not necessarily more contaminating than adults. This research remains at to confirm.

But that is why because the children are mostly symptom-free, which is rather good news, we still ask ourselves the question depending on the epidemic of the usefulness of making them wear a mask at school as soon as they are older. young age to protect the adults around them.