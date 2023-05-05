“There were times when I didn’t know how to get to the next day. When you are in a nightmare and you realize that you will not come out of that nightmare, that no one can help you, the days seem very long… you do not sleep, it is impossible for you to rest”. This is how Alex Schwazer, Italian Olympic champion in the 50 km walk in Beijing 2008, tells of the depression into which he fell after achieving glory, loneliness, pressure, the inability to find motivation to continue training, the desire to die. His mother came to find a backpack full of stones, with which his son, a top-level athlete, wanted to end his life.

Netflix has released the four-episode documentary series march for redemption about Schwazer, who is 38 years old today. Olympic gold medalist in Beijing 2008, he was unable to defend the title in London 2012 because he tested positive for EPO a few weeks before the start of the Games. He took responsibility for him and recognized his mistake. He went so far as to say —he recounts it in the documentary— that a weight was lifted off his shoulders when he was caught, that he felt liberated, that at 28 he could finally do what people normal does after selectivity.

And yet, after the two years of sanction, he decided to return. Clean. From the hand of Sandro Donati, the champion of the anti-doping fight in Italy, considered an unpatriotic because in the eighties he refused to submit his athletes to Dr. Conconi’s blood transfusions. There he began his nightmare, they began to isolate him, because he was plagued, for refusing the help of doping and for denouncing it.

Once the depression was over, Schwazer demonstrated with Donati that with quality training he could win clean again. He qualified for the Rio Games, but was the victim of what his coach considers a “sports homicide.” In a control on January 1, 2016, he tested positive for testosterone. He battled five years to prove he was set up.

The Italian justice – in Italy doping is a crime – acquitted him in February 2021. He did not dope. “The preliminary investigation judge considers it highly credible that the urine samples taken from Alex Schwazer on January 1, 2016 were altered to test positive and thus achieve the suspension and discredit both the athlete and his coach, Sandro Donati”, Judge Walter Pelino wrote in an 87-page order. The series recounts the shattered dreams of Schwazer and his coach, the sewers of the international anti-doping system, the obstruction of international institutions that supposedly should ensure clean sport, the impotence before a system that closes its eyes to cheating of others. Donati sums up their five-year battle this way: “It’s atrocious suffering that we’ve endured.”

