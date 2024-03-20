It has been more than ten years since Michael Schumacher had a skiing accident and fell into a coma. Since then, apart from a lot of rumors, there has been radio silence about the F1 legend's health. In 2024 it will also be exactly thirty years since Schumi won his first world title in Formula 1. To celebrate this anniversary, the Schumacher family is auctioning two watches from Michael's collection.

The first watch with the steel strap is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph. Schumacher received this watch in 2003 from the then Ferrari team boss Jean Todt. On the left of the dial you will find an image of Schumacher's helmet. Below it is the prancing Ferrari horse and at the top right the hand is above a number 1 with six stars around it. The stars represent the number of F1 titles Schumacher won until 2004.

A year later, Schumacher received another watch as a gift from Todt. This time the team boss donated an FP Journe Vagabondage 1 Model watch. The central part of the dial features 18-carat gold. This watch also features a Schumacher helmet and a Ferrari logo. The other emblems represent the seven world titles that Schumacher won during his career.

How much does a Michael Schumacher watch cost?

Michael Schumacher's family says they want to share the watches with passionate collectors around the world. So they are auctioned. Auction house Chirstie's has the honor of looking for a new owner. The watches will go under the hammer in Geneva on May 13. Christie's does not make a prediction about the amount the clocks will fetch. We do know that a normal Royal Oak Chronograph sells for between 155,000 and 260,000 euros. The Vagabondage 1 is even traded for prices between 1 and 2 million euros.